Famous brands given a cheesy new twist

These are brie-lliant! The William Sisters' clever series of illustrations reinvent sports brands as famous cheeses.

We can't get enough of this brilliantly cheese-y new series of illustrations from graphic designers Chris Wright and Richie Moment aka The William Sisters. Taking the names of various famous sports labels, the talented duo have cleverly reminagined them as branded cheese.

Inspired by a misspelling, the project began after Wright received a text message with the word Filadelphia in it. Sparking his imagination, this inspired a host of other cheese puns, including Mascar Donnay, Tommy Hilfeta, bRiebok and Pumasan.

We challenge you to look through these illustrations without it raising a smile, plus this project also displays a huge amount of creativity and skill - with maybe a little crazy thrown in for good measure. Slice of Adedam anyone...?

