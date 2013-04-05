Furry furniture creates comfort from creatures

O'Connor's bird-based bookends are super-cute, if a little creepy

We all know the internet was primarily made for looking at cute animals - but these day, just drawing some cute kittens isn't enough to get people's attention. So Paul O'Connor, a graphic artist living in New York City, has taken the concept and run with it, resulting in this odd but adorable series of illustrated animal/furniture hybrids.

Bird bookends, a monkey towel rack and a fish clock are just some of the creations he's come up with. The same gorgeous colour scheme runs throughout, with the animal character designs taking centre stage in each picture.

O'Connor's work is often influenced by classic American cinema, golden age animation, and any type of fiction that includes street toughs, old-timey tycoons or people stroking big mustaches. These animals may not fit into any of these categories but we're glad he indulged in his softer side this time!

See more of Paul's work over on his website.

