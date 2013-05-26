Superheroes show their softer side

Superheroes go on the school run in this gorgeous series of illustrations by Paris-based artist and animator Andry Shango. Artists paying homage to their favourite superhero is nothing new, but it's the depiction of the softer side of these badass superheroes that we all know so well that makes this artwork so appealing.

Here, you get to see Batman, Wonder Woman and The Flash, to name a few superheroes, in a whole new light. Shango shows it's not all about throwing punches and big adventures for these guys, the addition of their children and, therefore, innocence being a magical touch.

It's the little details in these drawings that make them so special; from the perfect character poses, miniature bows and arrows, fishbowl under Aqua Kid's arm - the compositions are simply superb. Everyone has their favourites but here at the Creative Bloq office we've a particular soft spot for the Batman, mini-Batman and Robin scene.

Have you seen a cool superhero illustration? Let us know about it in the comments below...