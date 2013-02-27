Topics

Timelapse illustration video reveals creative process

By Graphic design  

Illustrator Christi du Toit has created this great sped-up digital process video. Take a look at the techniques he uses to create his characters...

We're always on the hunt for new talent here at Creative Bloq. Whether you're an illustrator, graphic designer, photographer or something else entirely; as long as it's creative, we want to see it and share it with our creative-loving readers.

Christi du Toit is a 21-year-old freelance illustrator and graphic artist, who is currently finishing off his graphic design degree at the AAA School Of Advertising. Hailing from Cape Town, South Africa, Christi is already showcasing the kind of skill that comes from years of practise.

For the illustration, Christi used a combination of Wacom Intuos 4 and Adobe Photoshop CS6. This being his first sped-up digital process video, we're able to get a look into Christi's techniques and skills. The result is a brilliantly creative character that echoes the rest of his work throughout his Behance portfolio.

Like this? Read these!

Would you like to share your work with us? Drop an e-mail to sammy.maine@futurenet.com!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles