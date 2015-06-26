ImagineFX's fantasy art issue - coming soon

ImagineFX issue 125 goes on sale in the UK on 17 July, and then around the world three to four weeks later.

In this packed issue we look at the 10 best new modern fantasy artists, how to make money from your fantasy art, plus workshops with tips on depicting a Star Wars space battle, painting a scene from Game of Thrones and much more! And the very talented Jana Schirmer paints our cover!

Here's what else is inside this issue:

Workshops including introducing movement in your art, creating sci-fi concept art using Mischief, and how to develop a fantasy environment using 2D and 3D tools.

Our Q&A section reveals how to paint cybernectic implants, Celtic patterns, a dynamic group shot and more!

Lush Tolkien imagery with master artist Donato Giancola

Jim Pavlec's tips on improving your traditional painting skills.

Tran Nguyen's dreamlike work makes her one of our 10 unique fantasy artists.