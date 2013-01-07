Revealed! How creative agencies get their names

Where do creative agencies get their names from? Rob and Joe of Cargo Collective decided to analyse the names of some well-known agencies and work backwards, to create this impressively complex Taxonomy of Advertising Agency Names.
As the chart illustrates, agencies draw their naming inspiration from a range of sources, from the names of the founders to countries and planets, all way through to abstract concepts and biblical references.
Does your agency's name fit into Rob and Joe's taxonomy, or do they need to add more categories? Take a closer look at the infographic (click the image above to see the high-res version) and find out!
Liked this? Read these!
- Abuse this agency's intern!
- 20 design agencies to follow on Twitter
- Open Studio Club: Airbnb for design agencies
Have you seen an impressive infographic? Tell us about it in the comments below!