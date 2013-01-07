Revealed! How creative agencies get their names

Where do creative agencies get their names from? Rob and Joe of Cargo Collective decided to analyse the names of some well-known agencies and work backwards, to create this impressively complex Taxonomy of Advertising Agency Names.

As the chart illustrates, agencies draw their naming inspiration from a range of sources, from the names of the founders to countries and planets, all way through to abstract concepts and biblical references.

Click on the image to see the hi-res version

Does your agency's name fit into Rob and Joe's taxonomy, or do they need to add more categories? Take a closer look at the infographic (click the image above to see the high-res version) and find out!

Liked this? Read these!

Abuse this agency's intern!

20 design agencies to follow on Twitter

Open Studio Club: Airbnb for design agencies

Have you seen an impressive infographic? Tell us about it in the comments below!