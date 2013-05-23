Stylish infographic puts a new spin on anti-smoking

These days we all know that smoking causes long-term and fatal diseases - but people keep doing it. So what more can copywriters and designers do to persuade smokers to quit? Perhaps data visualization is the answer...

We've all seen gruesome images and videos showing the effects smoking has on the human body, but here graphic design student Heng Chun Liow has opted to create infographics for a more subtle approach. With not a diseased heart in sight, Chun Liow developed this infographic and series of conceptual posters, which combine simple vector graphics and basic facts with the tagline 'Make your choices. It is your life'.

We love the way the simplicity of the design communicates a simple idea, putting the emphasis on personal choice. Even if you couldn't read the words, the clever illustrations shown above and immediately below convey a message that couldn't be any clearer.

