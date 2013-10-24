Marvellous Marvel infographic charts cinematic figures

Click the image to see the full sized infographic

With the much anticipated release of one of the best 3D movies, Thor: The Dark World just around the corner, we just can't get enough of all things Marvel. This brilliant infographic from illustrator Sam Gilbey showcases the cinematic figures for our favourite superheroes.

"This was a superb commission to work on," he explains. "Like the previous ‘Things you Didn’t Know About’ Star Trek, Wolverine, Superman and Iron Man illustrative pieces that I’ve created for Virgin Movies, the challenge here was balancing all the info and type with the background illustration".

This brilliant background illustration teamed with the expansive figures make this a perfect infographic for any comic fan. We love the way he's laid out all the information without losing any artistic aspects.

See more work from Sam Gilbey over on his website.

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Are you looking forward to Thor: The Dark World? Let us know in the comments box below!