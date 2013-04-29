Space Invaders infographic targets website security

Click the image to see the full-sized infographic

We love our retro video games here at Creative Bloq, so this Space Invaders infographic was guaranteed to catch our eye.

Investigating the question, "Are your websites as secure as your PC?", the infographic presents a series of often-surprising statistics on the issue using graphics inspired by the cult 1970s arcade game.

There are also some monstrous new characters to illustrate the top five most destructive viruses of all time:

Web security can often be a bit of a dry subject, so hats off to hosting provider Heart Internet for thinking outside the box and doing something a bit different here...

Have you seen a great infographic? Tell us about it in the comments!