Infographic gives you the lowdown on West Coast hip-hop

With the world going Straight Outta Compton crazy, this graphic will improve your hip-hop knowledge.

Los Angeles hip hop history

While travelling the web, we stumbled upon this great infographic from sneaker specialists Radii Footwear which outlines the history of hip-hop in Los Angeles. And with the NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton in the movie theaters right now, this graphic couldn't be more on-point.

While hip hop may have started in New York City, the West Coast has had a significant impact only on the musical genre, but on fashion and pop culture as a whole. From NWA to Odd Future, this graphic expertly explores the history of LA hip-hop.

