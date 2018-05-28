Click image to view full infographic

If you're looking for a completely original type design, there are hundreds of brilliant paid-for and free fonts around to choose from. But why not really add a personal touch to your work and go with your own handwriting? According to this insightful infographic by National Pen, your handwriting is completely unique to you, and can apparently indicate a staggering 5,000 different personality traits.

The detailed graphic pulls together detailed information on different writing habits and patterns, providing insights on our personality, health and energy levels.

The study of graphology is fascinating stuff and the team at National Pen have done a great job at visualising it in a clear, concise and engaging way. We found ourselves writing different sentences while reading the infographic, to see if the information provided matched our own opinions of our personalities. Great imagination, creative, artistic and open minded are just some of the results, which we totally agree with, obviously. So, what does your handwriting say about you?

Click image to see full infographic

