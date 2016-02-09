Topics

What your workspace says about you

Discover what your creative space reveals about your personality in this insightful infographic.

What your workspace says about you infographic

Click image to see full infographic

You may not have thought about it, but how you organise your creative space can reveal a lot about you. Whether it's how to draw books strewn all over your desk, a carefully tended to desk plant or screwed up doodle art littering your workspace – it all reveals just a little something about the kind of creative you are.

With that in mind, the team at San Diego Office & Modular Design created this insightful infographic, revealing the kind of items that might be found on a designer's desk, how they're organised and how that reflects your personality.

So, are you the office hoarder? A health nut or tech nerd? Let us know in the comments.

What your workspace says about you infographic

One can never have too many high-res screens, right?

What your workspace says about you infographic

Do you operate like a finely-tuned machine?

