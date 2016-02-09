What your workspace says about you

You may not have thought about it, but how you organise your creative space can reveal a lot about you. Whether it's how to draw books strewn all over your desk, a carefully tended to desk plant or screwed up doodle art littering your workspace – it all reveals just a little something about the kind of creative you are.
With that in mind, the team at San Diego Office & Modular Design created this insightful infographic, revealing the kind of items that might be found on a designer's desk, how they're organised and how that reflects your personality.
So, are you the office hoarder? A health nut or tech nerd? Let us know in the comments.
[via DesignTaxi]
