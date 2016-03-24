How to design a strong brand identity

Click to see the full size infographic

Giving your company a distinctive brand image is more than just using a logo design or slogan here and there, it's all about creating an identity that consumers interact with.

To guide creatives through the challenge of building a brand, Creative Market have released this infographic which shares the basic steps you need to follow. From building a mood board of visual references to monitoring your brand's success, this overview covers it all.

Topped off with further reading to help you take your branding to the next level once you've mastered the basics, this is one of the best infographics for those looking to get the hang of branding, as well as seasoned pros gearing up for a big rebranding project.

