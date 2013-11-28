Topics

2D art on a 3D canvas will blow your mind

2D or not 2D? That is the quesition... Photographer Alexander Khokhlov and make-up artist Valeriya Kutsan turn models faces into flat images.

We couldn't quite believe some of the creations in this series

You'll definitely do a double take when you first set your sights on this incredible collection of photographs. 2D or not 2D is the second series made by photographer Alexander Khokhlov and make-up artist Valeriya Kutsan and Veronica Ershova who led the process of retouching and post-production.

The pair were inspired by two-dimensional posters, with the key-idea to turn the models faces into the 2D images. Valeriya used different techniques of face painting so you can see a lot of variations - from sketch and graphic arts to water-colour and oil-paintings.

We couldn't quite believe some of the creations, with the colours, shapes and strokes carefully and precisely positioned to reveal some truly stunning photography.

See more inspiring work over on Alexander Khokhlov's website.

