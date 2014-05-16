Awesome 8-bit sneakers are a tiny tribute to your favourite trainers

Adidas OG Jeremy Scott Bear 'Flower Power' is our favourite

When we stumbled upon Sneaxels' Tumblr blog, we were instantly in love. Who wouldn't be, with a huge list of tiny pixelated versions of classic trainers on display?

Despite a slight Nike bias, there is a great selection of 8-bit sneakers including Adidas, Vans, New Balance, Onitsuka Tiger, and more. Explaining the thought process and technique behind the project, Sneaxels' creative director Nessie and graphic artist Min say: "We just pixelate our favorite sneakers." Well that's nice and clear, then.

Sneaxels is currently hosting an exhibition of these pixel art marvels until 31 May 2014 at Publican Bites in Seoul.

Nike Air Jordan 8 'Bugs Bunny'

Nike Dunk Low 'Viotech' Retro

Nike Air Max 360 Diamond Griff

Nike Lebron 10 'Cork'

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 OG Vintage White/Blue

Reebok Question Mid 'Pearlized Navy'

See more 8-bit sneakers over on the Sneaxels website.

Have you created an 8-bit project? Let us know in the comments box below!