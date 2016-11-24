Adorable animations reveal the secret lives of everyday objects

It's human nature to project life into inanimate objects, but video maker Sean Charmatz has gone one step further and actually given everyday items personalities of their own. With just a few doodle art limbs and simple faces, everything from marshmallows to rolls of bubblewrap spring to life in these animated clips.

In his 10-part series of YouTube videos called Secret World Of Stuff, Charmatz delivers quick fire laughs as his cartoons undergo a series of unfortunate accidents. Relieved donuts get gobbled up by hungry dogs, anxious bubbles are slowly crushed until they burst, and goofy blobs of gum get trodden into the pavement. It's not all doom and gloom though, with hugging bowling balls and excited escalators there are plenty of cute and heartfelt moments as well.

Each scene is only a few seconds long, but they're so amusing it's easy to lose minutes watching the videos play out. After a while you start to notice a recurring theme of dismayed donuts and ecstatic bubble wrap, and it always puts a smile on your face watching them turn up again.

Get started with the latest in the series below, and before you know it you'll be heading over to his channel to unearth more.

