Artist recreates famous paintings with sushi

Edvard Munch's 'The Scream’ recreated with sushi

Food art can come in all shapes and sizes. It may seem a little strange at first but surprisingly, food can be one of the most durable and inspiring mediums to work with. Here, sushi chef and artist Tama-chan brings a whole new meaning to not playing with your food.

Matching ingredients to the colour of his visions, Tama-chan has recreated famous paintings with the food as well as creating brand new works of art. His sushi interpretation of Edvard Munch's 'The Scream’ is a particular favourite here at Creative Bloq.

His creations have proved so popular that many in Tokyo's Omotesando neighborhood have begged for Tama-chan to show them his working ways. Thankfully, he has now set up a few classes to get the art works rolling.

[via Design Taxi]

Have you seen an inspiring example of food art? Let us know in the comments box below!