Count down to Christmas with this UX themed advent calendar

Advent calendars have long been a favourite way to count down to Christmas. As well as building up excitement for the big day itself you get a chocolate treat, or at the very least a nativity illustration. What's not to like? However, if you're a web designer looking for something a bit more relevant to your job, this spin on the traditional calendar template might be just what you're after.

Crammed with entertaining and insightful treats, UXmas is a digital advent calendar that brings together some of the biggest names in UX. Set up in 2012, UXmas shares some of the most interesting videos, articles and sketches from the UX community.

Created by UX Mastery and Thirst Studios, this year's calendar features content from prominent voices, including: Andy Budd, Indi Young, Susan Weinschenk, Eric Meyer, Elizabeth Churchill, Steve Portigal, Whitney Hess and many others.

A different UX related treat lies behind every door

“We’re proud to announce that we’re on again for 2016,” said UX Mastery Co-founder Luke Chambers. “For the past month or two, the elves at UX Mastery and Thirst Studios have been working closely with the authors to package up another very special digital advent calendar for user experience designers.

“We're experimenting with shorter content and different content formats, to highlight value, make things more concise and a lot more fun. It was also a bit kinder on the authors who do a stellar job putting this stuff together uniquely for the calendar,” he adds.

With a breadth of voices and quality content, there's sure to be something to interest UX designers of every level. Head over to the site now to explore some of the available content, and be sure to bookmark the site for referral in the future.

