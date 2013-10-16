Fashion and geometry collide in new video

Fashion is one of the most inventive and creative platforms for any designer. Showcasing patterns, cuts and styles through the ages, labels can often provide unexpected inspiration.

Patternity believe that mindfullness and happiness are possible through a shared engagement and understanding of the patterns that unite us all. Here, they've teamed up with COS to create a short film that combines fashion with a stop-motion sequence of geometric shapes and styles.

The simple, rhythmic execution of the video makes for an inspirational watch and one that we could stare at for hours. Similar videos will be appearing across COS stores around Europe.

[via It's Nice That]

Like this? Read these!

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

Have you been inspired? Let us know in the comments box below!