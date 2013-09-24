Rocks and rectangles transform disused warehouse

The Zen Garden installation is anything but peaceful

Installations can come in all shapes and sizes - whether it's a form of inspiring street art or a graphic design exhibition, they often breathe new life into forgotten places. This latest installation from Sam Songailo is part of Adelaide's burgeoning arts scene.

Placed in an industrial warehouse, the three-dimensional drawing showcases a headache-worthy work of art. Entitled 'Zen Garden', black and white lines run the length of the main gallery’s floor, that are then interrupted by sporadic rocks, whilst evenly spaced rectangles cover the walls.

Whilst not typical of Songailo's previous work - which involved bright, bold colours - Zen Garden is a beautifully masterful piece that will only aid the ongoing creativity currently happening in Adelaide.

[via InDesignLive]

Does your city have an inspiring installation? Let us know in the comments box below!