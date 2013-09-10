New Apple launch: preview

Update: The launch is over - read our report here

The launch of a new Apple device is always big news in the tech industry and so geeks everywhere are currently working themselves into a frenzy. Because in the next few hours, Apple's due to announce its latest iPhone, the iPhone 5S, and possibly also a new budget phone, widely expected to be called the iPhone 5C.

Whatever's announced is likely to have a major impact on the world of digital design, so here we've gathered together all the details we have so far. Get reading, and get yourself prepared for the big launch!

iOS 7

What we definitely know is that the iPhone 5S will be running iOS 7. This new operating system is a real departure for Apple, representing a move away from skeumorphism and towards flat design. You'll find all you need to know about iOS 7 in these articles:

The iPhone 5S

As far as the hardware of the new iPhone's concerned, Apple's keeping its cards close to its chest - but the video above and this article round up of all the iPhone 5S release date, news and rumours to date, courtesy of our sister site Tech Radar.

The iPhone 5C

Will Apple release its first budget iPhone today? The video above and this article brings together all the news and rumours we could get our hands on.

And that's it for now!