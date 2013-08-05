How to make Lego putty in your hands

Lego is almost universally loved by designers; for many, it offered one of their first outlets for expressing their creativity as a child. Some stick with it as teenagers and adults, creating more and more technically demanding and visually stunning things with it, as our showcase of Lego Art shows. But sometimes its inflexibility can frustrate: there are certain things it just cannot be made to do.

Or at least, not on its own. When combined with the formable silicone putty Sugru, however, new horizons of Lego building are opened up. And a small but vibrant community of people enjoying the possibilities to hack, fix and create far beyond what either product can do individually. Lego and Sugru together are being used together to make everything from a quirky key holder to a customisable wristband as well as enhancing existing toys.

Also read: 3D printing revolutionises Lego

Sugru's properties allow it to be stuck on to pretty much any surface while also being able to stand extreme temperatures and durable enough to survive everyday use. It's clear that these two play well together and we're looking forward to seeing more fun and quirky creations in the future.

Words: Christian Harries

Christian Harries is a freelance product designer and recent graduate from Ravensbourne. His portfolio can be seen here.

Have used 3D printing in a creative project? Tell us about it in the comments below!