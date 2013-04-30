The biggest new logo designs of April 2013

As creatives we constantly strive to reinterpret the world in new and visually exciting ways. Yet we can also be conservative and often have a knee-jerk reaction to something new.

So on the day a new logo design is launched for a familiar brand, the first reactions are usually negative. Once some time has passed and the new design has been seen in action, though, it can be a different story. So here we take a look back at the month's biggest redesigns: with a bit of fresh perspective, what do you think of them now?

01. Facebook

Facebook has made a small but important change to its familiar logo

The biggest logo redesign of the month (in terms of brand reach) was in other ways the most minor. In fact, most Facebook users probably didn't notice any difference when it introduced this new logo (above) earlier this month.

From a designer's perspective, however, there are some striking changes from the old logo (below), namely the lack of shading and the way the bottom of the 'f' now disappears into negative space.

The previous logo now looks a bit fussy by comparison

The new logo has been added as the picture to Facebook's Twitter account, and the company has also refreshed the logos of some other official pages including the security badge and the privacy icon.

02. GitHub

The new logo is streamlined and more formal

GitHub, the popular social network for web developers and programmers, also updated its visual identity in April, with a new logo (above) that's much more formal looking than its predecessor (below).

The 'social coding' tag of the old logo is no more

The new logo design streamlines and standardises the previous typography-based design. Most notably, the title has been changed from all-lowercase to camel case (where a middle letter creates a 'hump' in the middle of a word), and the 'social coding' tag of the old logo design (below) has been removed.

03. Apple WWDC

Does this unusual logo design hold clues about the next iPhone release?

This is the freshly minted logo for the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which takes place in San Francisco this year on June 10-14. On first sight, it looks like the company has mashed up every app icon that's ever graced the App Store to make it. But pundits have suggested the colour scheme - including green, orange, red, purple, and different shades of blue - is a foretasting of the next generation of iPhone (which is expected to come in multiple colours).

Either way, the new logo design is certainly attention grabbing, and we love the use of Roman numerals to spell out the year (2013) in a way that cleverly mirrors the name of the event. But we're not sure about the choice of typography.

04. Commonwealth Games 2016

The next-but-one Commonwealth Games will begin in exactly five years' time

The Gold Coast 2o18 Commonwealth Games Corporation this month revealed the logo for the 21st Commonwealth Games (above) in a ceremony in Queensland, Australia. The colours of gold, green and blue have been used to symbolise the Gold Coast's beaches, water and hinterland.

The logo is already being used on promotional merchandise, the sale of which will go towards sending Australian athletes to the 2014 Games in Glasgow, Scotland, and on the event's website. It's certainly less controversial than the London 2012 Olympics logo so far!

05. UEFA

The new UEFA logo depicts a national team shirt in conjunction with a heart

This month European soccer body UEFA launched its new print, broadcast and digital branding for the European qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The new logo, which was designed in-house, depicts a national team shirt in conjunction with a heart. UEFA's new European qualifiers website explains that heart shape conveys the brand's essence of 'Play with heart' and transmits the vision that UEFA has for the European qualifiers, which is to inspire pride in national team football.

