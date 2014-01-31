Identify the logo part 2 - can you name these 15 brands?

You may remember that not long ago we challenged you to guess the logo? Well, seeing as it was so popular, we've decided to put your branding skills to the test again once again. Here are 15 different logo designs for you to feast your eyes on. But how many of them can you correctly identify?

Name the logo quiz, part 2

Need to brush up on your skills? Read these!

The ultimate guide to logo design: 25 expert tips

Find 5 top logo design resources here

How did you score? Let us know in the comments below!