Sopranos logo designer creates new morphing brand

There's plenty of inspirational examples of logo design out there - from the iconic to the inventive, it's an aspect of design that seems to be constantly evolving. Here, we witness an evolution of a brand with a logo that mimics the transformation of its company as it goes along.

Designer Brett Wickens was responsible for the iconic Sopranos logo for HBO - summing up the show's aesthetic in just a few letters. He now works as the partner and identity design specialist at Ammunition, where his expertise have been snapped up by San Francisco startup company Mesosphere to create a morphing brand identity.

Instead of a static image, the logo is an animated network of curvy nodes that shift and evolve over time. That network is amonogrammed 'M' that has been birthed in code, with the team building an app in the open source platform Processing that allowed them to tweak a few variables to suit their taste and the brand as a whole.

[via Fast Company]

