Thomas Cook unveils hearty new logo

The new logo aims to showcase the 'warmth and approachability’ of the brand

As a world-leading tour operator, Thomas Cook is one of the top brands around, and its globe logo design and strapline 'Don't book it. Thomas Cook it' have become iconic since their launch in 2001.

Now the company has released a new logo - a representation of a 'sunny heart', with a new strap line "Let's Go!" reinforcing the new branding direction.

"This isn’t just a rollout of a new logo, it’s about a promise," explained chief executive Harriet Green, who said. "What we’re announcing today is a renewed promise to our customers, our people and suppliers".

The old Thomas Cook logo strived to represent a globe

The sunny heart graphic was originally designed last year by Swedish consultancy Happy for the company's Northern European businesses, in a rebrand project that unified three Nordic brands under the Thomas Cook Group umbrella.

The new logo was then refined in-house by the team of designers at Thomas Cook. It will be used across all platforms including online, print, stores, airlines and offices.

Find out more about the logo over on the Thomas Cook website.

