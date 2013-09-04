All of Yahoo's 29 'daily' logos revealed

So we're finally here. Over the last month, Yahoo has been releasing (and using) a new logo every day - in the run-up to the launch of a new 'permanent' logo tomorrow. For anyone interested in logo design and typography it's been a fascinating project.
We've had polls pitting the different designs against each other, competitions to design alternative logos, and a whole heap of internet comment about the wisdom of the whole project.
Most importantly, we've had 29 'official' new logo designs to pick over, compare and contrast. And just to give you a sense of closure, we've collected all of them together below, along with the previous Yahoo logo designs. Which is your favourite?
UPDATE: The new 'permanent' logo is now released - see it here
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
Day 4
Day 5
Day 6
Day 7
Day 8
Day 9
Day 10
Day 11
Day 12
Day 13
Day 14
Day 15
Day 16
Day 17
Day 18
Day 19
Day 20
Day 21
Day 22
Day 23
Day 24
Day 25
Day 26
Day 27
Day 28
Day 29
2009-2013 logo
1995-2009
1995
1994
Which was your favourite of Yahoo's 30 daily logos? Let us know your views in the comments below!