Google Play logos get uniform redesign

The Google Play logo is the latest to get a flat design makeover

It seems that Google hasn't finished updating its visual identity just yet. Following the new logo design and wordmark which were launched last year, the search engine giant has now tweaked the icons in its Play Store.

Based around the Play Store's triangular 'play' button icon, the new set of logos now have a more uniform look. The flat design and vibrant colour palette are also more suited to Google's recently updated sans-serif logo.

The old logo's gradients and muted tones are gone

One of the biggest changes can be found in the new Play Music button. While most of the icons have kept elements from previous designs, such as the games controller and film reel, the Play Music app has ditched its headphones in favour of a musical note. However all of these updates have resulted in a consistent design language which users can expect to see in the next couple of weeks.

Each icon is based around the image of a 'play' button

Liked this? Read these!