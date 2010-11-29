Make Your Type Melt

For a recent commission, I was asked to simulate a bar of white chocolate melting and sinking into a river of milk chocolate.

To achieve this, I used some simple techniques that could be applied to almost anything gloopy you can think of: molten lava, liquid gold, a cake mix - let your imagination run with it.

In this tutorial, I'll show you how to take a solid object and melt it into liquid using Illustrator, Photoshop and a combination of filters and hand painting to create a kind of hyper-realistic airbrushed finish. This, of course, could be used on anything from a personal flyer to a client design or illustration brief. It's a useful technique to have under your beltâ€¦

Click here to download the tutorial for free