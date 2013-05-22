Topics

Infographic traces Superman's suit through the ages

This illustrated infographic charts Superman through his movie history, dating right back to 1934.

We're getting truly excited about the array of 3D movies coming out this summer, with comic book artists and fans eagerly awaiting the release of the new Superman movie, Man of Steel.

To celebrate its release, digital artist Imbong Hadisoebroto has created this illustrated infographic tracing how the superhero's appearance has evolved since 1934. Moving through the decades, it's incredible to see the transformations that the iconic suit has gone through.

From the classic caped-crusader costume to other, lesser-known offerings, Hadisoebroto gives a comprehensive view of Superman throughout the years, including the latest design by James Acheson
and Michael Wilkinson. See more Superman-inspired art from Hadisoebroto on Deviant Art.

