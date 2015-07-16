Learn to collaborate better with developers in this free pocket guide

Design and development don't need to exist in isolation – in fact, the two go hand-in-hand. Involving developers in the early wireframing and prototyping phases can only help the entire design process, and save a lot of time and hassle in the long run. But how do you merge two completely different disciplines without friction?

The makers of UXPin, one of net magazine's top 10 design tools, explain how to start a developer-designer collaboration early on, as fluidly and effectively as possible.

The free pocket guide Designing UX With Developers: Intro to Collaborative Wireframing & Prototyping gives quick tips on how developers can help with wireframes and prototypes, and why their input can give you an advantage.

The free pocket guide is concise and straightforward, designed to give you a better understanding of how developers and designers can work together with less headaches.

In this 10-minute pocket guide, you can learn about:

What wireframing and prototyping mean for the developer.

A few ways to overcome common obstacles to collaboration.

Collaborative techniques including sketches, UX storyboards, flowcharts, and personas.

Quick ways to include developers during the usability testing phase.

Like this? Read these!