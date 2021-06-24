Hurry! Autodesk's industry-leading 3D and 2D software is 25% off for today only

If you've been holding out on buying or renewing a subscription for one of Autodesk's excellent 3D and 2D design programs, here's good news. The Autodesk Deal Days Sale takes 25% off a 1-year term for select software subscriptions.

Now the caveat: this offer ends today, 24 June! That means if you want to save on top-notch 2D or 3D design software, you'll have to do it fast.

Autodesk software 1-year subscriptions: 25% off at Autodesk

Today only: Autodesk makes some of the best 2D and 3D software you can own. This is an excellent way to save on the same design programs used by top studios and professional animators. You'll have act fact because this sale ends today.

A standout offer here is a Maya 1-year software subscription for £1,476/$1,275, which otherwise goes for £1,968/$1,700 a year. This is a fantastic offer on one of the best graphic design software you can buy and an industry standard for 3D. That's right, Maya is what's used at top studios to create stunning VFX. It's still pricey, but considering what you're getting here, it's quite a bargain.

Maya is geared toward highly-experienced 3D artists. If you need something accessible (but still pro-level), opt for a discounted 3ds Max 1-year subscription for £1,476/$1,275 instead, a saving of £492/$425. Windows users can take advantage of the 3ds Max's powerful 3D toolset for character rigging and animation. Once again, it's still expensive, but it's an excellent piece of software for anyone who is serious about pursuing a career in 3D.

Shop the rest of the Autodesk Deal Days Sale in the UK or the US. Like we said, this sale ends today, and who knows when we'll see another sale like this come around? Take advantage of today's promotion while you still can.

