$278 off iPad Pro with Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil this Black Friday

Here at Creative Bloq we're keeping an eye out for any amazing deals for artists and designers in the build-up to Black Friday – and we've found incredible deals on Apple's tablet for design professionals, the iPad Pro.

At MacMall, you can pick up an incredible 22% off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB with Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil. That brings the high-spec pro tablet under $1,000, with free shipping. Get the offer here.

We rate the iPad Pro very highly, and you can read our review here – plus our reviewer reckons it is mad to use the iPad Pro without an Apple Pencil.

Other great iPad Pro offers include:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi/32GB – was $799 now $675 (save $124)

iPad Pro 9.7-inch WiFi/32GB – was $599 now $491 (save $108)

Head to MacMall for more deals on iPad Pros, iPads, Macbooks and more. These offers are US only.