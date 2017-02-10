5G mobile network reveals new logo

The next wave of mobile phones might be a few years away, but at least the organisation that governs cellular standards has had the foresight to sort its branding early. Say hello to the minty fresh logo design for 5G, the data network that is, logically, set to supersede 4G in 2018.

Approved by telecoms standards organisation 3GPP, the new logo is distinct from previous 4G branding thanks to its colour scheme and unique square edged wave symbol. The new logo is also instantly recognisable, whereas the old symbols became bogged down under wording that was rather clumsily added to the design.

"The idea is to keep a familiar design aspect with the use of plain black text and textured waves, but to make the logo stronger and sharper – ready for use on the new radio and next generation core specifications for 5G," the 3GPP site explains.

The new logo bucks the trend of a round edged wave symbol

Related articles: