Photoshop price cut in early Adobe Black Friday deal

If you've been thinking of investing in Adobe Photoshop, now just might be the time to take the plunge. Today Adobe has announced a 16% saving on its Photography Plan, taking not just Photoshop, but Lightroom too, to a super low price.

But you'll need get your skates on as the deal is on for one week only, ending midnight (GMT) on Sunday 14 November. When it comes to Adobe Creative Cloud discounts, they don't get much better than this on standalone apps.

Get 16% off the Adobe Photography Plan

Adobe Photography Plan Adobe Photography Plan: $9.99/£9.99 $8.32/£8.32 per month

Save 16%: Push your image editing skills to the next level with the Adobe Photography Plan. Get access to Photoshop desktop, Photoshop on iPad, and Lightroom on desktop and mobile for 16% less. Deal ends midnight 14 November 2021.

View Deal

What do you get with this Adobe deal?

Not sure whether this plan is for you? Take a look at exactly what Adobe's Photography Plan offers:

Lightroom CC for desktop and mobile photo editing

Lightroom Classic CC for desktop-focused photo editing

Photoshop CC on both desktop and iPad to transform your photos

Spark Premium to create graphics, web pages and videos

Adobe Portfolio to build showcase websites easily

Adobe Fonts for all your font needs

20 GB or 1TB of cloud storage (usually $9.99/$19.99 a month)

Working with these Adobe apps will mean no end to your creativity. By combining Photoshop and Lightroom, you'll have the leading software in editing your photography. But it's not just about photography. These tools will enable you to create stunning, multilayered artwork, whether that's by combining images, or playing with colour and effects to elevate your images. You can also move or remove objects within your images, and even turn photos into paintings or 3D objects. There is a free seven day trial, but you'll want to make up your mind soon, as this deal will only last a week.

Read more: