This record-low AirPods Pro deal is worth the Prime membership

By Rosie Hilder
published

Get the 2nd gen earbuds for £209.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 deal
(Image credit: Apple)

If you're in need of some new headphones and you're already in the Apple ecosystem, then it makes sense to take a look at the AirPods Pro. And these second generation headphones are currently at their lowest ever price on Amazon – costing £209 for Prime members, down from £249.

We've been tracking the price of the AirPods for years now and this is the lowest price we've ever seen. And it's not just AirPods on offer this Prime Day, check our Apple Prime Day hub or Apple Watch live blog for more bargains.

To get your hands on these discounted AirPods Pro you'll need to be a Prime Day member – but don't worry, you can always get a free trial if you're not already signed up.

Lowest price AirPods 

Image

AirPods Pro (2nd gen)
Was: £249
Now: £209 at Amazon
Save: £40

Overview: For style and substance, the AirPods Pro deliver. They're subtle, have active noise cancellation and have touch control for easy access to controls. And did we mention they look good?

Key features: Active Noise Cancellation | Personalised Spatial Audio | Touch Control | MagSafe Charging Case |Four pairs of tips included

Release date: September 2022. 

Price history: The AirPods Pro (2nd gen) retail at £249 and are regularly on offer at £239. This deal price of £209 is the lowest we've seen them drop at Amazon.

Price comparison: Very £239 | John Lewis £239

Review consensus: When we reviewed these AirPods we found they had stunning noise cancellation and a lovely deepness and richness to their sound quality. The case got an upgrade too, which we loved. These remain better for iPhone rather than Android users, though.

View Deal

If you're not in the UK or you've missed this deal, then see below for today's best prices where you are:

