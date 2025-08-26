If you're a student looking for a new Apple laptop for when you get back to school, you may think getting the MacBook Pro is the best option. After all, it's got higher specs than the Air, so it will no doubt keep up with all the demanding tasks that future you throws at it, and... well, it's got 'Pro' in the name.

That's understandable, but sometimes going for the premium option isn't the right move. In fact, I've got three reasons you should get the entry level (ie, cheapest) MacBook Air, which is currently on sale over at Best Buy, down from $999 to $799. It's our top pick of the best laptops for students for a reason.

Firstly, with the M4 chip – the same chip that sits in the most recent MacBook Pro – the 2025 Air is more than capable of dealing with any student work. Even if you're editing 4K footage, the M4 Air is a portable laptop that can handle video editing workflows. It's also the first Air to connect to two external monitors. For all other students, the Air – especially the 15-inch model – is ideal for all workflows, and watching all your shows and films after a hard day's work. That all led us to call it Apple's best laptop in our recent in-depth MacBook Air (M4) review.

Best price MacBook Air (13-inch, M4) $999 $799 at Best Buy

Save $100: Released in March 2025, the M4 MacBook Air came with 16GB RAM as standard (as opposed to the previous 8GB), signaling that it's an 'every day' laptop that can actually handle serious workflows. The 13-inch model is perfect for carrying around to class all day, and although some will want more than the standard 256GB storage, you can get a great 2TB external hard drive for around $80 these days. Read more ▼

Secondly, the MacBook Air M4 is the best Air to come out since the revolutionary M1 Air in 2020. The entry model comes with 16GB RAM, compared to the 8GB RAM of all previous models. That's a big win for anyone that wants to work fast, and on several things at once. The M3 was $100 more expensive than the M4, with slightly lower speeds and power, and by the time you get to the M2 and M1 models, the M4 is a noticeable step up in performance. The M1 was (and remains) a great laptop, but it's five year's old, and Apple no longer sells it, so going for the more recent model makes sense.

Thirdly, you just don't need a MacBook Pro (probably). The Pro is designed for long, sustained, and very complex creative workflows, that you just won't be experiencing at school. Of course, if you're on a course that will lead into a job that covers 4K/8K video editing, 3D rendering, animation, and complex photo manipulation, sure, a Pro is your best bet. But anything short of that, the Air is a capable, great value laptop that also beats the Pro in portability and battery life.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden) (Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden) (Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden) (Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

For me, the question shouldn't be will I buy a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro for student work. It should be am I going to get the 13- or 15-inch MacBook Air. I've got the 15-inch Air, and although I love the size of it when watching films while travelling, I miss the super portability of my 13-inch MacBook Air (M1). And as I hook my laptop up to an external monitor for work, I feel like I don't really make the most of those extra two inches (plus that's $100 for each extra inch!)

However, if you do opt for the larger Air, that too has $200 off its price over at Best Buy, and it's down from $1,199 to $999.