Epic early Prime Day deal: Amazon Music Unlimited for less than $1/£1!

With the one of the biggest events in the retail calendar just a couple of weeks away, we're already seeing some incredible Prime Day deals cropping up. Speaking of which, today Amazon announced an unbelievable offer: right now, Prime members can get four months' access to Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99¢/99p.

Just in case you are unfamiliar with Amazon Music Unlimited, let us fill you in. Amazon's on-demand, ad-free music streaming service boasts a library of over 50 million songs, which you can download and listen to on- and offline. You can also control your playlists via Amazon's smart assistant Alexa.

If you, like many creatives, recognise the benefit of kicking back with a few of your favourite tunes, you won't want to miss this incredible deal. We can hear you all now – "Alexa, play MMMBop please." If you'd rather enjoy a bit of Hanson in peace, be sure to check out our roundup of the best noise-cancelling headphones and the best wireless headphones money can buy.

The deal is for new subscribers only, and you'll need to be a Prime member. Sign up for a free Prime trial now and you'll be able to take advantage of this sweet offer, plus any Prime Day deals (this year's event will start at midnight on Monday 15 July and run for 48 hours), all within the 30-day trial period.

Once your four months of Amazon Music Unlimited is up, if you're still a Prime member you can continue the service at $7.99/£7.99 a month (or £9.99 if you've cancelled your subscription by then). This is a limited time offer, with Amazon Music set to return to full price on 17 July 2019.

