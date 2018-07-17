Amazon Prime Day deals: save 30% on Adobe Photoshop Elements

Adobe Photoshop Elements is a great program for those new to digital image editing. Not as powerful as its older, more complex sister software Photoshop, but much more accessible for beginners, Elements has all the tools you need to start creating stunning digital images. And right now you can get it for 30% off the retail price.

It's just one of an amazing range of Amazon Prime day deals you won't want to miss out on; if you're not a Prime member you can simply sign up for a free 30-day trial to grab this bargain.

If you're new to photo editing and wondering if Elements is worth the investment, the answer is yes, especially right now with this amazing offer. The software has evolved from its beginnings as Photoshop's stripped-down version, and is now a powerful, easy-to-use image editing tool in its own right.

It's user interface and functionality make it clear this is a program aimed at beginners and hobbyists who regularly use social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, opposed to professionals who will more than likely want the higher-spec tools in the Creative Cloud.

Elements not only provides a gentle path for those wanting to learn its bigger sibling, Photoshop, it also allows the creation of stunning digital art with ease. And there's no subscription required, just a one-off reduced fee. But hurry, this offer isn't around for long so grab it now!