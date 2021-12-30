5 things we want to see from Apple in 2022

Just like 2020 before it, 2021 proved to be a bumper year for Apple fans. From iMacs to iPhones and everything in-between, pretty much every member of the Apple line up got a look-in this year, and we have a feeling 2022 will be no different.

There are plenty of rumours about what to expect next year, and we've no doubt many of them are true. iPhone 14? Sure. Apple Watch Series 8? We reckon so. But alongside the obvious releases, we're hoping for a few surprises from Cupertino in 2022 too. Here are some of the things we're hoping for from Apple next year.

A notch-less iPhone

A recent render of a notch-less iPhone (Image credit: Ben Geskin)

Of all the leaks and rumours surrounding the iPhone 14, the most persistent involves the notch. Long seen as a blight on the supposedly all-screen display of the device, the notch has proved controversial since it first appeared on the iPhone X in 2017. But it could finally be replaced by a punch-hole camera on the iPhone 14 Pro.

We'd love to see a notch-free option for creatives who are looking for an uninterrupted screen experience – anything that takes up precious pixels can detract from the best photo apps. As for whether it'll happen, well, Apple clearly isn't turning its back on the notch – just look at the 2021 MacBook Pro. But maybe, just maybe, it'll see fit to remove it from at least one iPhone model in 2022.

New AirPods Pro

Could the AirPods Pro adopt a stem-less design like the Pixel Buds? (Image credit: Google)

We've heard some wild rumours about the next generation of AirPods Pro, including the ability to control them with your teeth (yes, you read that right), but so far the new model has yet to materialise.

This year we got the AirPods 3, which are mostly based on the current Pros. But it sounds like the most exciting changes are being reserved for the high-end earbuds, including a brand new design that could do away with the iconic stem entirely. With the overall look of AirPods remaining unchanged since 2016, we'd love to see something different in 2022.

Apple's VR headset

A recent render of Apple's rumoured VR headset (Image credit: RendersByIan)

Here's one we'd like to see, if only find out what the hell it'll actually be useful for. We've heard tell of Apple's VR (or is that AR?) headset for years now, and the leaks have recently hotted up with all sorts of 3D renders envisioning an Apple Watch-esque design.

But with VR headsets hardly taking off over the last couple of years, we can't see the thing becoming as ubiquitous as, say, AirPods. But then again, those white earbuds were mercilessly mocked on release half a decade ago. Could Apple prove us all wrong with its headset next year? And let's not forget, metaverse has been one of the tech words of 2021 – perhaps we'll be exploring it through Apple's eyes in 2022.

A redesigned Apple Watch

A render of the rumoured new flat design for the Apple Watch (Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Sometimes the leakers all get it wrong, and that was definitely the case with the Apple Watch Series 7. Everything pointed to a new, flat-edged design inspired by the iPhone 13 and iPad Pro. Alas, it wasn't to be – the Series 7 looks exactly like the Series 6 before it, and the Series 5 before that, and the Series 4 before – you get the idea.

Naturally, those redesign rumours are now being redirected towards the Apple Watch Series 8. And if we're honest, we're hope they're true this time. Aside from a few nips here and tucks there, the Apple Watch design has hardly changed since it first arrived in 2015, and we'd love to see something fresh.

Logical product names

(Image credit: Apple)

Okay, hear us out. The keyboards for both iPad and Mac are both called the Magic Keyboard. The iPad Air is thicker than the iPad Pro. Sometimes we get an 'S' model iPhone, sometimes we don't. The thirteenth generation iPhone is called the iPhone 13; the ninth generation iPad is called the iPad. We have an iPhone XR and SE, and no idea what either stand for. The iPhone mini is all lowercase. The iPhone Max is not all uppercase. We're confused. Admit it – you're confused too.

Apple's product names have descended into a confusing mess, with no logic, pattern, rhyme or reason. Not only is it a minefield for consumers, but just think of us poor journalists trying to write about the things. What we'd really like to see in 2022 is some consistent naming across the board. Is that too much to ask?

Whether any of our wishes will come true remains to be seen, but we have a feeling we're in for a new iPhone or two at the very (very) least. Indeed, if the last two years are anything to go by, we could be in for more Apple hardware events than ever before in 2022. Don't fancy waiting to find out? Check out our roundup of the best Apple deals.

