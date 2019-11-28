Apple Airpods Black Friday bargain: just $129 at Walmart

Apple's Airpods have rapidly become some of the most sought-after headphones, but like most Apple products, they're far from cheap. And, a bit like the Apple Pencil, finding decent discounts on them are rare. But they do exist if you know where to look. Walmart is a great place to find excellent offers, and this brilliant Black Friday Apple Airpods deal is a prime example.

Right now you can get the latest model of Apple Airpods (2nd gen) with standard charging case for just $129. That's not only a very decent $30 saving but puts the price of this particular model at an all-time low.

If you're not already familiar with Apple Airpods, the true wireless design is powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, are super comfortable to wear and now feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice. In short, when it comes to truly wireless headphones, they're hard to beat, so if you're in the market for some new in-ears, there's never been a better time to invest.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) w/ standard charging case: £159 £128.99

Save £30.01: Almost exactly the same deal is available across the pond at Amazon. Although in the UK, you save an extra penny, you lucky things (don't spend it all at once). Just like the Walmart deal above, these won't be around for long so hurry if you don't want to miss out. View Deal

