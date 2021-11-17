We wish we'd waited for this AirPods Max Black Friday deal

It's the lowest they've ever been.

We love the Apple AirPods Max, and think they're a near-perfect set of over-ear headphones. Near-perfect because although they boast amazing audio and industry-leading noise-cancellation, the price was always a little off-putting. But now with this Black Friday AirPods Max deal, you can get a pair of classy sky blue AirPods Max for £428, saving you £121

It's by far the biggest saving we've seen on them, and we kind of wish we'd waited for this deal before we got a pair. As you can see from our in-depth Apple AirPods Max review, we love them but had issues with the full price. With this saving, now's the time to get a pair.

Apple AirPods Max: £549

Apple AirPods Max: £549 £428 at Amazon
Save £121: This is the very best deal on the Apple AirPods Max we've seen since they were released 15 Dec 2020. The noise-cancelling is industry leading, and the high fidelity audio quality is unmatched at this price point.

Apple AirPods Max: £549

Apple AirPods Max: £549 £479 at Amazon
Save £70: Don't like the sky blue? Try out the space gray, silver or green instead. Still the same amazing headphones, but this deal is a little smaller, saving you £70. (It was the best we'd seen this year until the deal above arrived today.)

