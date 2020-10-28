Surprise new Apple gadget could arrive next month

After weeks of delays thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple finally unveiled its brand new iPhone 12 range this month. But while the four-phone lineup gave fans a lot to chew over, one particular product was quite conspicuous in its absence.

Apple was expected to launch its much-rumoured AirTags accessory, at this month's 'Hi, Speed' event, but in the end, the location-tracking devices were ironically missing in action. But before you give up hope, renowned Apple tipster Jon Prosser (below) is suggesting they could arrive next month.

All final performance testing for AirTags (B389) will be 100% completed on November 6. After this testing, products typically ship within 30 days.Sure looks like we’re getting AirTags for sure at the November event.October 23, 2020

Similar to existing trackers from brands such as Tile, AirTags are expected to be able to attach to your valuables and be located online or via an app (most likely Apple's existing 'Find My' app). Patents spotted this week by Patently Apple suggest they'll be able to use both bluetooth and WiFi for location tracking.

Leaked renders of Apple's AirTags (Image credit: Jon Prosser on Twitter)

As for AirTags' design, leaked renders (above) suggest a circular shape rather like a bottle cap. While the exact size isn't clear, we'd expect them to be pretty inconspicuous if they're designed to attach to everyday valuables such as your phone or keys. The leaked patents reveal that AirTags will also feature a built-in battery as well as splash-proofing.

It's already been a busy year for Apple, but leaks suggest it has one more event up its sleeve for 2020. Next month, the company is expected to reveal the first Macs featuring Apple's own custom chips, and there's also a bunch of new AirPods rumoured to be coming soon.

We have our fingers crossed that AirTags will arrive next month. While the small, white circles might not look like the flashiest of Apple devices, any creative who has ever experienced the pain of misplacing their kit will surely agree that they sound pretty handy indeed.

Read more: