This Apple Black Friday gift card deal may not be worth your time

It may come as no surprise to find out that the Apple store isn't the best place to find amazing Apple discounts. And even though Apple is offering gift cards with selected products, the fine print means that the deals aren't as good as they sound.

You can currently get up to $200/£180 worth of gift cards when you purchase an Apple product. However, we have to emphasise the "up to" part of the deal. While it sounds like you get a lot of cashback to spend, it's all dependent on the price of the product you're buying. The smallest gift card you can get is actually $25/£20 when you purchase the AirPods. While it does technically mean you get money off these Apple products, it means you have to spend a hell of a lot to get a gift card, that you will then have to spend even more at the Apple store. There are hundreds of better deals and savings on our Apple Black Friday hub.

Get up to $200 in Apple gift cards Get up to $200 in Apple gift cards when you purchase an Apple product this Black Friday in the US

There are a number of Apple gift cards that are free when you purchase selected Apple products. You can get a $200 Apple gift card when you buy a MacBook Pro.

Get up to £180 worth of Apple Gift cards Get up to £180 worth of Apple Gift cards with selected Apple products in the UK

You can get a free £180 Apple gift card when you buy a £1,799 iMac. There are also options for £80, £60, £40 and 20 with other selected Apple products.



Apple has created a nifty grid in its T&C's (for both the US and UK) that show the gift cards available with each purchase. We know that the gift cards mean you are sort of saving money on the products as it means you can knock off some cash with your next Apple purchase, but there are some amazing Black Friday deals out there that can save you some serious cash, like the deal at Best Buy that'll save you $600 on the MacBook Pro – now that's a serious bargain. We also have spotted the best Airpod Pro deals we have ever seen that saves you a hefty $79, and some ridiculously low Apple Watch Series 7 deals that save you up to $90.

To stay up to date with all the hottest deals then make sure you check out our Apple product hubs for the iPad, MacBook, Magic Keyboard, Apple Watch and the Apple Pencil. And if you're a student digging for deals, then make sure you have a look at the Apple student discounts hub to find even more bargains.

Apple AirPod Pro deals

AirPods Pro: $249 AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $79: This is the best AirPods Pro saving that you're going to find right now in the US. They're the top draw noise-cancelling and waterproof earbuds with a superior sound to them, and they've never been cheaper.



AirPods Pro: £239 AirPods Pro: £239 £185 at Amazon

Save £54: This is a great deal, slicing off £54 off the price of the best in class noise-cancelling, waterproof earbuds. The wireless earbuds come with charging case, and Siri support.



Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 7: $399.99 Apple Watch 7: $399.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $10: This is the latest and best Apple Watch to date. This 41mm GPS model comes in a range of colours, and has a host of great features, including fitness tracker, heart rate monitor and Apple Pay.



Apple Watch 6 (GPS, 40mm): $399 Apple Watch 6 (GPS, 40mm): $399 $349 at Walmart

Save $50: Prefer a slightly older Apple Watch 6? This is currently the best price over at Walmart. It's the 44mm GPS model, and has many of the same features as the Apple Watch Series 7.



Apple Watch Series 3: $199 Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $109 at Walmart

Save $90: If you want to go old school, this is the best deal we can find on the Apple Watch Series 3. There's a huge $90 off when you buy from Walmart. If you want a stylish smartwatch, this is the perfect option.



Read More: