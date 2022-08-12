Keep it quiet, but Amazon has $200 off the new M2 MacBook Pro

Apple's latest M2-chipped MacBook Pro 13 was released less than two months ago, so we weren't expecting to see much in the way of deals for some time. But Amazon has surprised us, with up to $200 of the 2022 MacBook Pro 13 (opens in new tab) right now.

It's slashed the price of the 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD configuration by $150 to just $1,149 and the 512GB configuration by $200 to $1,299. But hurry; at this price, the deal could sell out in just hours or even minutes. We saw a discount of $100 very briefly at the start of this month, but these are the lowest prices we've seen on the 2022 M2 MacBook Pro 13 since its launch in June.

Meanwhile in the UK, Amazon's cut the price of the 512GB M2 MacBook Pro 13 from £1,549 to £1,403 (opens in new tab), a saving of £146. The 256GB configuration is also reduced, down from £1,349 to £1,225.

The new MacBook Pro gives a power boost to the 13in laptop thanks to Apple's new M2 chip. While some are holding out to see if Apple released high-end 14in and 16in M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBooks later in the year, even if it does, those models are sure to be more expensive, and to offer higher specs than most people will ever need, so for our money the 13incher is a great buy for most people.

For more MacBook deals, see our Apple back to school 2022 roundup and our guide to the best 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 prices.

The best 2022 M2 MacBook Pro 13 deal in the US

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022): $1,499 $1,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: The latest 13in MacBook Pro adds even better performance to the entry-level MacBook, speeding up processing even more with the new M2 chip. With the laptop only released in June, we didn't expect to see a deal like this until Black Friday.

The best M2 MacBook Pro 13 2022 deal in the UK

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022): from £1,349 £1,225 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to £146: The saving in the UK is almost as good, with £146 off the 512GB SSD of the 13in MacBook Pro and £124 off the base 256GB version. Great deals on the newest entry-level MacBooks.

If stock runs out on the deals above, or if you live elsewhere, check out all of the best 2022 MacBook Pro 13 deals in your area in the list below, with direct links to retailers.

