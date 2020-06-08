New Banksy artwork supports Black Lives Matter

Banksy has released a new piece of art, which is inspired by the brutal killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers and comes amidst a wave of global protests. Known for his politically charged street art, Banksy has consistently taken on the issues at the forefront of our society, and this piece contains one of his most powerful statements yet.

The painting depicts a vigil with a framed photograph, flowers and a candle, which is setting fire to the American flag that hangs above the scene. Alongside the piece, which was shared on Instagram (below), Bansky wrote, "At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It’s not their problem. It’s mine."

"People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system," Banksy's post continued. "Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. This faulty system is making their life a misery, but it's not their job to fix it. They can't – no-one will let them in the apartment upstairs.

"This is a white problem and if white people don't fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in."

Banksy's work has recently appeared in a hospital corridor and his own bathroom, but it's currently unclear where this new painting is located. Creatives everywhere are standing together in support of the Black Lives Matter movement right now, and Banksy's voice is a welcome and important addition.

