Best Christmas deal: Apple's 2018 iPad is now cheaper than on Black Friday

Fantastic Christmas iPad deal alert: if you missed out on picking up an iPad deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, it looks like your indecision (we can call if patience, if you like) has paid off. That's because the iPad 9.7 (2018) is on sale once again – and this time it's even cheaper than it was over the peak shopping period.

Right now, you can save up to $149 when you buy the iPad 2018 through Walmart. The same deal can also be found on Amazon, with both offering devices in a range of colours from $229. Earlier in the year we saw the price of these tablets slashed by $80, so with even more money off they're sure to be snapped up fast.

In the UK? There are some Christmas iPad deals to be found below, too.

Choose from iPads with 32GB or 128GB of storage. If you're hoping to have these before Christmas, make sure you check Amazon's delivery policies to avoid disappointment.

Check out the iPads and special deal prices below.

UK: Christmas iPad deals

Space Gray 128GB: iPad 9.7 2018 (128GB – Latest Model) £409 now just £378 at Amazon

Save £31: In the UK, these 128GB Christmas iPad deals aren’t quite as good – but any discount on a new iPad is welcome. This deal on Amazon takes 8% off the price, giving you the iPad 9.7 128GB for less than £400.View Deal

