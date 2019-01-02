The best HP ZBook deals in 2019

If you're looking for the best HP ZBook deals available right now, then you've come to the right place. Whether you're looking for the wildly powerful, top-of-the-range, new 2-in-1 ZBook x2, the lower-specced but excellent HP ZBook 15 models or anything in between, you’ll find the right ZBook for your needs and budget in this buying guide.

Why get an HP ZBook? Well, with levels of power far superior to most standard laptops, the pro-grade ZBooks combine the graphics and processing capabilities of desktop PCs with the convenience, portability and flexibility of laptops – making them ideal devices for creatives, especially if you're often travelling. They’re stylish too, with a sleek design.

The HP ZBook range also comes with an optional HP DreamColor display, which features out-of-the-box colour calibration, plus sRGB, BT709 and full Adobe RGB coverage. If you’re a professional creative, you want this screen.

Read on for the best HP ZBook deals on offer right now...

HP ZBook x2 deals

01. HP ZBook x2

The most powerful detachable PC

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 32GB | Screen: 14-inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD

Very powerful

Excellent build quality

Expensive

HP revealed its wildly powerful ZBook x2 tablet back in late 2017. The hybrid 2-in-1 workstation is a potable powerhouse that takes on Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 and Apple’s Macbook Pro as the professional creatives’s mobile workstation of choice.

It isn’t as sleek as the Surface Book 2, but the ZBook x2 boasts an Intel Core i7 (Kaby Lake) processor with Turbo up to 4.2GHz, backed with up to 32GB of system RAM. The GPU is an Nvidia Quadro M620.

HP is touting it as the most powerful detachable PC ever made. What this means is that you can remove the keyboard and use the screen as a tablet. Using the Wacom EMR stylus you can then sketch on the touchscreen, and use the included Quick Keys, which feature 18 Adobe app shortcuts that makes using Adobe's suite of creative software easier than ever.

Throw in the ZBook x2’s 4K, antiglare touchscreen, and you’re looking at an incredible machine for designers and artists. Just make sure you select the optional 10-bit one-billion color HP DreamColor display.

It's currently only available in the US – but as soon as UK prices become available, you'll see the best ones here.

HP ZBook Studio deals

02. HP ZBook Studio G4 Mobile Workstation

Sleek, light and powerful

CPU: Intel Xeon E3, Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630, Intel HD Graphics P6302 or Nvidia Quardro M1200 | RAM: 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD

Powerful

Fast

Great display

No touchscreen

Short battery life

Can heat up when in use

The HP ZBook Studio G4 Mobile Workstation really shows off what workstations are capable of, bringing huge amounts of power into a sleek and light design that's easy to carry around.

The understated design of the HP ZBook Studio G4 Mobile Workstation is fantastic, and it houses some seriously powerful components that makes it feel smooth and responsive when you're working on it. You can choose from 7th generation Intel Core or Intel Xeon processor options, and it comes with up to 32 GB DDR4 memory and 2 TB of storage with dual HP Z Turbo Drives for super-fast boot up time.

To top it off, the ZBook Studio also features a fantastic 4K screen that will show off your digital art in all its glory – although it isn't touchscreen, like the ZBook x2. Again, make sure your choose the optional HP DreamColor display for the most accurate colours.

03. HP ZBook Studio G3 Mobile Workstation

Another thin and light marvel

CPU: Intel Xeon E3 or Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 530, Intel HD Graphics P530 or Nvidia Quardro M1000M | RAM: Up to 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Great performance

Very good design

Short battery life

The HP ZBook Studio G3 Mobile Workstation is a slightly older, less powerful, version of the G4 above, but it's still an excellent machine, especially for digital creatives and professionals thanks to the excellent components and build quality. It also means there are some very tempting deals to be had for the HP ZBook Studio G3 Mobile Workstation if you shop around.

HP ZBook 14U and 15U deals

04. HP ZBook 14u G4 Mobile Workstation

Great value ZBook

CPU: Intel Core i5 or i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: Up to 32GB | Screen: 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 500GB – 1TB HDD/SSD

Good value

Portable

Bulky compared to other ZBooks

Battery life isn't great

If you're looking for a great value ZBook, then the HP ZBook 14u G4 Mobile Workstation is well worth considering. It doesn't have the cutting edge components, or thin and light designs as some of the other ZBooks, but it costs a lot less as well. This makes it an excellent choice if you want a powerful mobile workstation without breaking the bank.

05. HP ZBook 15u G4 Mobile Workstation

Another well priced ZBook

CPU: Intel Core i5 or i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 or AMD FirePro W4190M | RAM: Up to 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 500GB – 1TB HDD/SSD

Cheaper than other ZBooks

Decent power

Not as powerful as other ZBooks

Bulky design

The HP ZBook 15u G4 Mobile Workstation is another good value ZBook which costs a lot less than its more powerful (and more stylishly designed) brethren. If you don't mind a bit of compromise when it comes to power and design, then you'll like the HP ZBook 15u G4 Mobile Workstation a lot, and it still has the chops to handle demanding creative applications, and with the 15.6-inch screen doing an excellent job of displaying your work.

06. HP ZBook 15u G3 Mobile Workstation

Showing its age, but still a great choice

CPU: Intel Core i5 or i7 | Graphics: Intel HD 5500 Graphics or AMD FirePro W4190M | RAM: Up to 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 128GB – 1TB HDD/SSD

Cheaper than other ZBooks

Decent battery life

Older components

Not brilliant colour accuracy

If you want to save a bit of extra money, then you may want to consider the older HP ZBook 15u G3 Mobile Workstation. It's still got plenty of power, but it uses older components which aren't quite as quick as the ones found in more modern ZBooks. The display also doesn't compare as well as other ZBooks when it comes to colour accuracy, so if that is important to you, you may want to consider buying an optional HP DreamColor display to use with this device.

HP ZBook 15 and 17 deals

07. HP ZBook 15 G3 Mobile Workstation

A powerful performer

CPU: Intel Xeon E3, Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 530, Intel HD graphics P530, Intel Iris Pro Graphics P580, AMD FirePro W5170M, NVIDIA Quadro M1000M or NVIDIA Quadro M2000M | RAM: Up to 64GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB HDD/SSD

Plenty of ports

Good performance

Display is a little dim

Can get noisy when in use

The HP ZBook 15 G3 Mobile Workstation is a mobile workstation that puts performance above all else. That means that it can be quite expensive, but there's still some brilliant deals to be had, especially as it's now not the latest model on the market. You still get plenty of excellent features, and this is a laptop that will handle creative software with ease.

08. HP ZBook 15 G4 Mobile Workstation

A recent refresh

CPU: Intel Xeon E3, Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630, Intel HD graphics P630, AMD RadeonPro WX 4150, NVIDIA Quadro M1200 or NVIDIA Quadro M2200 | RAM: Up to 64GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB HDD/SSD

Amazing display

Great performance

Bulky design

Battery life is once again an issue

The HP ZBook 15 G4 Mobile Workstation is the newest version of the ZBook 15, and it boasts upgraded components that make it a more powerful workstation than its predecessor. This does mean that it costs a lot more, though it's still not as expensive as the stylish HP ZBook x2 or ZBook Studio range. This is a great mid-range ZBook, then for people who want performance, but don't care too much about thin and stylish designs.

09. HP ZBook 17 G4 Mobile Workstation

Big screen ZBook

CPU: Intel Xeon E3, Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630, Intel HD graphics P6302, AMD RadeonPro WX 4170, NVIDIA Quadro P3000, NVIDIA Quadro P4000 or NVIDIA Quadro P5000 | RAM: Up to 64GB | Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) or UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB HDD/SSD

Amazing performance

Brilliant (and large) screen

Bulky design

Can get expensive

The HP ZBook 17 G4 Mobile Workstation combines cutting edge components with a gorgeous 17-inch display, making this an incredibly accomplished mobile workstation for creative professionals. The performance is nothing short of spectacular, though you will be paying a price premium for such a powerful machine. For many people, that cost will be well worth it.

10. HP ZBook 17 G3 Mobile Workstation

Older, but still a big beast

CPU: Intel Xeon E3, Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 530, Intel HD graphics P530, Intel Iris Pro Graphics P580, AMD FirePro W6150M, NNVIDIA Quadro M1000M, NVIDIA Quadro M2000M, NVIDIA Quadro M3000M, NVIDIA Quadro M4000M or NVIDIA Quadro M5000M | RAM: Up to 64GB | Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) or UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB HDD/SSD

Very powerful

Lots of storage, memory and expansion options

Large and heavy

Older components

While the HP ZBook 17 G4 Mobile Workstation is a fantastic machine, there's no getting away from the fact that it's also very expensive. If you don't mind a slightly older model, then the HP ZBook 17 G3 Mobile Workstation is a fantastic alternative. It still has a huge 17-inch display, that can come in 4K resolution, and although the components it uses are a little older than the G4 model, it's still a formidable machine when it comes to performance.

