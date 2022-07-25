The new Black Panther poster is giving me serious chills

Back in 2018, Marvel's Black Panther took the world by storm with its gorgeous cinematography, brilliant soundtrack and gripping storytelling. Now the world is gearing up for the sequel, and fans have just been treated to a first look at the film with a poster and trailer.

There has been much uncertainty about the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film after the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. However, the enigmatic poster has confirmed that the Black Panther will be returning – but the question is, who will fill T'challa's shoes? And while we love Marvel's official design, we can't help but think one particular fan design could give Marvel a run for its money. If you haven't caught up on the Black Panther movie yet, then make sure you sign up for Disney Plus, where you can watch this and other top hero movies.

The new Black Panther poster has us intrigued (Image credit: Marvel)

The new poster features the famous Black Panther mask on a black background, making it look particularly haunting. While you can clearly identify the mask, it's not at all clear whose face lies under it, playing into the question on every fan's minds; who is the next Black Panther?

The design is incredibly simplistic but undeniably powerful. It almost feels as if the mask is staring directly at you, as if there's a chance that even you could be the next Black Panther. However, as much as we love it, there's one fan design (see below) that also got our attention.

This design is full of character and colour (Image credit: @marvlswolverine via Twitter)

The design was created and shared by the artist @marvlswolverine via Twitter (opens in new tab). With a roaring panther head, a neon colour palette and the characters from the movie, the electrifying design oozes the action and passion from the movies.

Either way, it is safe to say I am excited about the upcoming Black Panther movie. And with the trailer (opens in new tab) racking up over 35M views on Twitter and 18M on YouTube, it looks as though the whole internet feels the same way. We will have to wait until 11 November for the movie to hit the cinemas, but in the meantime, why not have a go at making your own Black Panther poster? If you need to update your tools, see our guide to the best graphic design software.

Read More: