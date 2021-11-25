Save £1,300 on this Copic marker set

Copic Markers are not cheap, but this deal will save you huge money on one of the industry's best marker pens. Right now on Cass Art, you can save £1299.95 on the 358-piece suitcase set of Copic Markers. Cass Art has a sale on the suitcase meaning that right now it costs only £2750, but when you add the discount code: OFFER20 at the checkout, you can save a further 20% off.

With this deal, you get 358 Copic markers as well as a protective suitcase, so you can transport your pens with ease. This would make a perfect gift for any illustrator or artist, or perhaps you are looking to upgrade your own collection. With replaceable nibs and refillable ink, this set is super sustainable, as well as easy on the bank.

If you are looking for some more Copic Marker deals, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Black Friday Copic Marker deals.

Copic Marker Suitcase of 383: £3,499.95 £2,200 at Cass Art Save a whopping £1,300: We know, this deal sounds too good to be true but we promise it's real. Cass Art currently have a deal where the price of the 358 set suitcase is £2750, but if you use the discount code: OFFER20, you get a further 20% off, meaning you save exactly £1,299.95 – now that's a good deal. Copic Marker Suitcase of 383: £3,499.95 £2,200 at Cass Art

Save a whopping £1,300: We know, this deal sounds too good to be true but we promise it's real. Cass Art currently have a deal where the price of the 358 set suitcase is £2750, but if you use the discount code: OFFER20, you get a further 20% off, meaning you save exactly £1,299.95 – now that's a good deal.

Read more: